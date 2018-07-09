(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - Children may still be dusting of the last of summer and barely settling into the school year, but now is the time to get a flu shot.

Don't wait, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Monday.

In its 2018 guidelines, the agency reported that after the severity of last year's flu season, which the Centers for Disease Control said claimed the lives of 180 children, early vaccination is vital.

About 80 percent of the children who died had not received a flu vaccination, according to the CDC.

Flu vaccine recommendations

All children ages 6 months and older should receive a flu shot ASAP to protect against the virus.

Children should receive the shot no later than the end of October .

. A flu shot is preferred over a nasal spray because the shot offers more consistent protection against strains of the virus.

because the shot offers more consistent protection against strains of the virus. Pregnant women can get a flu shot at any point during pregnancy. Vaccination also is safe during breastfeeding for mothers and their infants.

How many doses should my child get?

The number of doses of flu vaccine depends on a child's age and vaccine history.

Children 6 months to 8 years old who get the vaccine for the first time may require two doses of the vaccine given four weeks apart.

If a child has received two or more vaccines before July 1, 2018, they need only one dose. Children ages 9 and older require only one dose, regardless of their vaccination history.

Record number of deaths last year

Excluding the 2009 pandemic, the number of pediatric deaths (180) was the highest reported since influenza-associated pediatric mortality became a nationally notifiable condition in 2004, the pediatrics academy said. Nearly half of the deaths were of children who had been healthy.

Isn't it a little early to get a flu shot?

No. "There is no evidence that administering the influenza vaccine early in the season increases the risk of infection for children," the academy said. Flu season typically lasts from October to March but can continue as late as May, the CDC says.

The start of flu season is hard to predict, so the earlier you and your family are protected, the better.

Where to get a flu shot

The flu vaccine! It’s time to get it. @CVSHealth incentivizes the shot with a coupon, plus you get to feel all virtuous & accomplished. pic.twitter.com/jt9wfs4ioF — Kathleen Rooney (@KathleenMRooney) August 31, 2018

If you have a pediatrician, then you're set. But if you're searching for a place to go with a health care provider in a medical setting, try one of these:

CDC Vaccine Finder

The CDC offers an online flu vaccine finder. Put in your ZIP code to find a listing of flu shot providers near you.

CVS Pharmacy's Minute Clinic

Find a location near you and schedule an appointment. If you don't have insurance, that's OK. Pay $50 for a shot, according to the website.

Walgreens Healthcare Clinic

Find all the information you need to know about getting a flu shot and schedule an appointment.

Rite Aid

The website is advertising that flu shots are now available and that no appointment is necessary.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM