Kentucky walk raises money, awareness for suicide prevention

The nationwide walks are expected to bring more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville will be joining colleges nationwide to walk Out of the Darkness at 3 p.m. Saturday starting at the Red Barn.

The Kentucky Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosts the annual UofL Out of the Darkness Campus Walk. The walk wants to bring awareness to the fight for suicide prevention. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young adults in the US according to a press release from AFSP.

The nationwide walks are expected to bring more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions.

Kentucky Chapter Board Secretary Samantha MacKenzie said suicide touches one in five families.

“We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said MacKenzie.

AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said the walks are about turning hope into action.

“The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States,” said Gebbia.

If you're in Kentucky struggling with suicide, you can call Seven Counties at: Adults: 502.589.4313

Children: 502.589.8070

RELATED STORIES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.