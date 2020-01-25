LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky came up 8 donors short of completing the comeback, losing the 12th annual Big Blue Slam to Florida, 1237-1229.

Kentucky Blood Center saw 331 donors roll up their sleeves for the event’s final day, while 246 Gator fans donated for Lifesouth Community Blood Center Friday.

“Big Blue fans really came out strong today,” Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center, said. “We came up short in this competition, but the real victory comes in the lives that will be saved by the blood collected this week. Thanks to everyone who came out this week to boost the blood supply for our communities.”

Big Blue Slam is the annual blood battle between the Cats and the Gators to see which fans can donate the most blood.

With its victory, Florida has tied the series at 6 wins for each blood center. Big Blue Slam helps to encourage blood donors when winter weather and flu season can hamper donations.

