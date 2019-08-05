WALTON, Ky. — An unvaccinated Kentucky high schooler who sued his local health department after he was banned from school and extracurricular activities amid a chicken pox outbreak has gotten chickenpox, his lawyer confirmed.

Jerome Kunkel sued the Northern Kentucky Health Department in March after it sent a letter to parents saying students who had not received the chickenpox vaccine or were not already immune to the illness could not attend Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Assumption Academy after it had 32 reported cases of chicken pox.

In his lawsuit, Kunkle argued the ban violated the first amendment, stating that "among other fundamental and deeply held religious beliefs of Mr. Kunkel, and the beliefs of his family, is that the use of any vaccine that is derived from aborted fetal cells is immoral, illegal, and sinful."

Kunkel's father, Bill, said the family did not believe in vaccinations and did not think there was any reason for their son to get the vaccine.

"We're not harming anyone. We're not doing anything to endanger the public like they keep saying," he said. "This is not just a fight for us. This is a fight for religious freedom."

After the initial filing, the health department said its actions were done to prevent the illness spreading further. Chris Wiest, Kunkel's attorney, said the ban was useless as it would not stop students at the school from contracting the illness.

"The reason, in part, we found that it was arbitrary, and frankly stupid, was that these kids go to parochial school and they have daily mass upstairs — they weren't banned from that," Wiest said. "And we said it was ridiculous that they can go upstairs to communion but they can't go downstairs to school."

Wiest said the ban was lifted last week, and did confirm Kunkle and several other clients got chickenpox despite the ban.

Wiest said he believes Kunkel getting chickenpox strengthens their case against the health department because it shows how ineffective the ban was, arguing that the illness would have run its course earlier if the students went to school.

"We were in there in April arguing that he's going to get it anyway because the ban is going to be ineffective and guess what? The ban was ineffective," Wiest said.

Wiest said the students who caught chickenpox are back at school. He said he believes the case will go in front of a jury.

