FRANKFORT, Ky. — A young woman's letter to her farmer father won over many of you a couple of weeks ago, now her words pushed a plan closer to the governor's desk. We've also learned that Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner is eyeing federal dollars to fight for her cause, preventing farm suicides.

Today a Senate committee unanimously approved House Bill 59, which would designate one day of Kentucky’s Farm Safety Week to focus on farmer suicide. Sydney Pepper is a high school senior and FFA member who wrote a winning essay on the topic of farm suicide.

Tuesday she was back at the Capitol to convince the committee what she had already accomplished in the House. One more vote and HB 59 will land on the Governor's desk.

At this hearing was Agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles who told us that his agency is plowing ahead with a plan to request new federal funds that could save lives.

"The $10M recently authorized through USDA and the Farm Bill will go toward data collection, research and other grant opportunities so we can better understand not just suicide prevention but, mental health issues in rural America," said Commissioner Quarles.

Part of the problem with solving this issue, the commissioner says, is that many farmers hold multiple jobs so it's hard to find a statistic that's accurate as to how many farmers take their own life.

Sydney's award winning essay, written from a daughter to her farmer father, is doing more than moving this bill through the General Assembly, it's moving some to act and seek help.

Sponsor, Representative Brandon Reed, told us that he's heard from some who have watch the testimony, and our previous stories, and he believes the conversation is already saving lives.

Commissioner Quarles added, "I've seen her read this essay before. Every time, it hits home and it is talking about a subject that is often times difficult to have in the first place.

Overcoming difficulty and adversity are two things known too well in the soul of the American farmer. But hopefully it’s being made easier to acknowledge and manage thanks to the words of a future farm leader.

