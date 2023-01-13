Kentucky school district partners with mental health service

Bullitt County Public Schools is taking the first step to expand access to mental health resources for its students, staff and families by working with Care Solace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mental health is a hot topic for schools -- how to best serve students and staff when needs only continue to grow.

Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) is taking the first step to expand access to mental health resources by working with Care Solace, a program that connects students, staff and their families with access to a mental health service any time they need.

Bullitt County is one of the first school districts in Kentucky to partner with Care Solace. They've been using the program since November 2022 and want to increase its awareness.

A spokesperson for BCPS says Care Solace provides school systems with a customized online tool that gives community members a way to anonymously search for community-based providers matched to their needs.

"As much as we've expanded mental health in our district, we also found out that there is still a need out there that is just not being addressed," Sarah Smith, BCPS director of safe and drug free schools, said. "That need is outside support, support for our families/our students, support for our students outside of school and support for our staff."

Officials say Care Solace’s care navigation system uses "proprietary technology" and a "vast database of behavioral and mental health care resources" to find verified therapists and programs. If there is a need, Care Solace can also help with substance abuse.

Superintendent of BCPS Jesse Bacon hopes his district will serve as an example to others in order to help their students, families and staff.

"We are no different in our district than any other district that has experienced tragedy, crisis and we just feel like it's our obligation to help in anyway that we can," Smith said.

The Care Solace service is a free service to Bullitt County Schools students, staff and their families. For more information about Care Solace, please click here.

