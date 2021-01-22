Kentucky recognizes Maternal Health Awareness Day

January 23 is officially Maternal Health Awareness Day in the Commonwealth. Local hospitals hope to spread information about postpartum health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tomorrow marks a first for Kentucky. It'll be innaugural Maternal Health Awareness Day, which is going to be recognized on Jan. 23 annually.

Kentucky is only the fifth state to recognize the day. Health care professionals hope it'll be used as a reminder to focus on maternal health, safety and mortality.

Women can have complications from child birth up to a year after they actually give birth and those complications can be deadly.

In a year where isolation has been particularly tough for everyone, doctors at Norton Healthcare hope this day will be an extra reminder to take care of yourself and the other postpartum mothers in your life.

"If whoever you're caring for just says 'Gosh, I have this headache that just wont go away, I took Tylenol, I still feel bad' or 'Gosh, my chest hurts, I just climbed the stairs and I'm short of breath,' they should also be aware of the signs and encourage you to seek a healthcare provider," Norton Healthcare obstetrician and medical director of quality for Women’s Services Lyndsey Neese, said.

Health providers say it's critically important for women to follow up with their doctors after childbirth during the fourth trimester, the 12 weeks to year after you have a baby.

"It's a hard time," said Dr. Neese. "You're at home with the baby, trying to figure everything out. So we ask that we recognize that time as the fourth trimester to recognize the importance of getting in touch with your healthcare provider."

Dr. Neese also says going to appointments after birth allows doctors to check your mental health, a serious concern postpartum.

Lots of these issues have been compounded by the pandemic. Patients can't come in because of NTI, other logistics, or don't want to because of COVID-19.

Norton is using telehealth to overcome the obstacles, and encourage patients to call them for help figuring things out.

The CDC’s Hear Her Campaign lists symptoms women and their families should look for up to a year after childbirth:

Severe headache that won’t go away or gets worse

Dizziness and/or fainting

Vision changes such as seeing spots or blurred vision

Fever over 100.4 degrees F

Swelling in hands that makes it hard for you to bend fingers; swelling in face that makes it hard to open your eyes or your lips and mouth are swollen

Swelling or pain in your leg that may be red, swollen or warm. You may or may not be able to stand or walk

Thinking about hurting yourself or your baby

Trouble breathing or tightness in chest and/or throat

Chest pain in the center of your chest or that travels to your back, neck or arm

Fast heartbeat

Throwing up (more than you would during morning sickness) and unable to drink for more than 8 hours or eat for more than 24 hours after vomiting.

Sharp and or sudden stomach pain that gets worse or doesn’t go away

Vaginal bleeding or discharge

Extreme tiredness that may come on suddenly.

