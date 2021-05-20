Kentucky receives grant in preparation for new national suicide lifeline

In 2020, the FCC approved "988" as the three-digit number used to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear's Office, Kentucky has received a $340,000 grant to assist for the nationwide transition to a simplified behavioral health crisis line.

The nationwide change will take place in July 2022, the new 988 hotline will become the national dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

“Every Kentuckian has a right to compassionate, high-quality and immediate mental health care, including crisis response,” the governor said. “The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and their partner, Vibrant, are to be commended for the leadership and guidance provided to us in support of this important transition. A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care.”

Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), awarded the funding to the commonwealth.

“Access to mental health and crisis support has never been more critical for Americans,” said Kimberly Williams, president and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. “Vibrant is committed to providing the states and territories with some of the resources they’ll need to plan for the implementation of 988 and to support their local crisis centers. By working together, we will increase access to care, reduce the stigma around mental health and, ultimately, save lives.”

The Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities (DBHDID), Kentucky’s 988 planning grant recipient, will collaborate with state leadership, suicide prevention experts, people with lived experience and other stakeholders to create a 988 implementation plan.

