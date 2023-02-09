Kentucky organizations work together for statewide blood drive in honor of National Donor Day

Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) are encouraging donors from across the state to give blood on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A couple of Kentucky organizations are working together for this year's statewide blood drive in honor of National Donor Day.

Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) are encouraging donors from across the state to give blood on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

According to the news release, the drive will help support the "urgent-to-critical need for blood across the state." Additionally, the drive will help support the recovery and health of Kentucky transplant recipients.

“Blood donors play such a crucial role in the process of organ donation and transplantation,” Shelley Snyder, executive director of Donate Life KY, said. “National Donor Day also falls on Valentine’s Day, so we’re especially excited to see Kentuckians show love and honor to organ and tissue donors, recipients, and those awaiting their gift of life on this special day."

You can stop at the Donate Life KY campus, located at 10301 Linn Station Road, from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 13 to make your donation via KBC's Bloodmobile.

If you live outside of Louisville, you can donate blood at any other KBC donor centers in Lexington, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin) on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

“I donate blood every 56 days because there is always a critical need,” Bridgit Buffington, a Fayette County resident whose husband is a kidney recipient, said.

The press release states that KBC provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Officials said 400 donors are needed daily to maintain a healthy blood supply.

“As the wife of a transplant patient who needed a blood transfusion post-transplant, I understand what it’s like to have to rely on the kindness of another human being," Buffington said. "Every time I donate blood, it’s an opportunity to pay it forward to someone like my husband.”

Those interested in donating blood should click here for more information about donation centers and to make an appointment.

