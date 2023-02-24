3rd case of measles in Kentucky linked to 'revival' at Asbury University

State health officials are encouraging attendees who are unvaccinated to quarantine for 21 days and seek immunization.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — Another measles case has been identified in Kentucky and it has been linked to the massive, days-long "revival" at Asbury University.

On Friday, state health officials said the Jessamine County resident, who is unvaccinated, attended the spiritual "revival" at Asbury on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Hundreds of people came from all over the country, some traveling thousands of miles, to be apart of the viral ceremony.

"Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles," Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) said.

Health officials are encouraging attendees who are unvaccinated to quarantine for 21 days and seek immunization.

Symptoms of measles

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through particles in the air, health officials said.

Early symptoms are similar to those of many other upper respiratory illnesses and include:

Fever

Cough

Conjunctivitis

Runny nose

These symptoms are then followed by the characteristic rash roughly three to five days after symptoms begin.

"If you have been exposed at Asbury University's campus and develop any symptomns," Dr. Stack said. "Please isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care or emergency department to seek testing."

Health officials advise patients should not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice. Otherwise they risk getting others exposed.

This is the third case of measles in Kentucky over a three-month span.

The first case was reported last December in Christian County, the second was reported in January in Powell County.

"These two previous cases were thoroughly investigated and neither presented a public health threat," KDPH officials said Friday.

