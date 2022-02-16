Humana, The Humana Foundation and UofL partner to launch new investment

The Health Equity Innovation Hub will advance health equity and improve health outcomes for marginalized populations in Louisville and beyond.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new cooperative agreement and additional financial investment in the launch of the University of Louisville's Health Equity Innovation Hub was announced Wednesday.

The Health Equity Innovation Hub is an integrated, multi-disciplinary collaboration between Humana, The Humana Foundation and UofL.

"The Hub's" goal is to advance health equity and improve health outcomes for marginalized populations in Louisville and communities around the world.

The project is funded by a potential total investment of $25 million, including $10 million from UofL, $1.5 million from Humana, and up to $13.5 million from The Humana Foundation.

The investment by The Humana Foundation represents one of the largest single donations in UofL’s history.

“Humana is committed to improving health equity and we will be intentional about addressing the underlying societal and structural factors that impede good and fair health, especially for people in communities that have been historically marginalized and made vulnerable,” said Dr. Nwando Olayiwola, chief health equity officer & senior vice president at Humana.

According to Olayiwola, healthcare disparities cost the U.S. about $93 billion in excess medical costs and $42 billion in lost productivity every year.

"Achieving equity requires intention," Dr. Monica Wendel, who will lead The Hub, said. She said The Hub will seek to develop solutions to overcome these health inequities not only in Louisville but on a global scale.

This includes the up-skilling and re-skilling of underserved community members in order to provide a talent pipeline for Louisville’s health care companies and to create family-sustaining jobs.

"There is no one solution that will right all the wrongs that led to health inequities," Olayiwola said. "However, leading with compassion and having a willingness to understand the issues, and a boldness to be innovative and intentional about the solutions we drive, we can ultimately achieve health equity."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.