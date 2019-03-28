LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has the highest child abuse rate in the country, according to the most recent report from the United States Children's Bureau.

The recently released report said Kentucky had 22,410 abuse cases in 2017, meaning 22.2 victims per 1,000 children. The percentage ranks first in the nation, followed closely by Indiana's 18.6 victims per 1,000 children. Both states' child victim rates went up from 2016, and have experienced steady increases since 2013.

According to the data, most child victims in Kentucky and Indiana are under the age of one, with Indiana seeing nearly 62 victims per 1,000 children under the age of one.

“This is troubling,” said Erin R. Frazier, medical director of Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness. “Hopefully we can attribute the numbers to everyone doing a better job of recognizing and reporting abuse. We, as a community, need to continue to support and educate families so that situations don’t escalate to the point of abuse.”

Indiana also ranked third in the country in 2017 child abuse death rates, with almost five deaths per 100,000. Kentucky, though, had 10 abuse deaths in 2017, dropping for the third straight year.

Norton Children's Hospital said there are tips for parents and bystanders ahead of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April:

If you feel yourself about to lose control with a child, know it’s OK to step away. Listen to your favorite song, take a few deep breaths or call a friend.

Keep a list of friends’ and family members’ phone numbers to call for support.

Learn the TEN-4 bruising rule: Children under age 4 should not have bruising on the torso, ears or neck. Infants who are not mobile rarely have any bruises.

If you know a parent who may be feeling stressed, offer to babysit so he or she can have a break for an hour or two.

Offer to run an errand for a neighbor with small children who has difficulty getting out of the house. A small gesture like that can greatly reduce stress for the parent.

If you see someone about to raise a hand to a child, you can help the situation. Even saying something like, “I remember when my child acted like that,” can break the tension and protect the child.

To report suspected child abuse in Kentucky, call 877-KY-SAFE1 (597-2331). In Indiana, call 800-800-5556. The National Child Abuse Hotline, 800-4-A-CHILD (422-4453), also offers professional crisis counselors who can provide intervention, information and referrals to emergency, social service and support resources.