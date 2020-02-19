FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has passed legislation to limit out-of-pocket costs paid by many people relying on life-saving insulin.

The bill cleared the House on a 92-0 vote Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate.

The measure would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans.

Insulin is used to keep people's blood sugar at safe levels.

The bill's supporters say that in the past 14 years, the price of insulin has surged by more than 550% when adjusted for inflation.

