Derby, state fair will be 'reconsidered' if 'things get out of control,' Fischer warns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair and Derby near, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said people must continue to take proper precautions to keep the public safe during the pandemic.

Fischer said both the Fair Board and Churchill Downs have guides in place that would properly distance people, but they may have to change plans if cases continue to rise.

"You can learn how to live with the disease, but clearly if this thing gets out of control here, they will have to be reconsidered," Fischer said.

As of Aug. 4, around 7.5% of Louisvillians who took a COVID-19 test have tested positive, an increase from around 5.5% earlier in the pandemic. Fischer said that if the city gets to 10%, the spread will be "almost out of control."

"We can control what this virus does if we take the precautions," Fischer said. "I know people are getting tired of hearing this, but until we effectively put those measures in place, the virus will continue to spread."

Health officials said contract tracing has traced many cases back to people who have attended gatherings or house parties with friends.

"If you're planning on having a house party or going to party...I would ask you to please postpone it," Fischer said.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer also said people should know that if they take a COVID-19 test, they should quarantine immediately.

A southern Indiana school that began in-person classes has confirmed a student who took a test over the weekend tested positive. That student, school officials said, attended class Monday before finding out their test results.

