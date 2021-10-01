Website helps Kentuckians search for antibody treatments

For people infected with COVID-19, he said the treatment can help give their immune system a boost, helping reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians can now tap into the state’s COVID-19 website to help them search for health care facilities that provide monoclonal antibody treatment.

Kentucky's public health commissioner, Steven Stack, said supplies of the therapy are limited because of high demand nationally. For people infected with COVID-19, he said the treatment can help give their immune system a boost, helping reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.

Earlier this month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state governments will now supervise the distribution of the treatments since health care providers will no longer be able to order them directly. Those distributions will be capped and delivered to them weekly.

Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic, lab-created antibodies. The antibodies give patients a temporary immune boost which helps those who are sick have a milder disease. Stack said they don’t teach a patient’s body how to create its own antibodies and are not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stack said Kentucky received about 6,100 antibody treatments this week, about 800 fewer than last week.

The website is kycovid19.ky.gov.

