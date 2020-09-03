FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's total number of patients with COVID-19 has risen after Governor Beshear announced two more people have tested positive for the virus.

The governor announced the new cases during a press conference Monday evening. He said the individuals who tested positive for the virus are in Harrison County and Fayette County.

The first case in Kentucky was confirmed in Harrison County late last week, with three more cases confirmed over the weekend. The additional positive tests today bring the state's total cases to six, and that number is expected to continue rising.

So far, there are three cases in Harrison County, two cases in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County. According to the governor, all of the patients are in isolation.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to practice good hygiene and be diligent about washing hands in order to slow the spread of the virus. He also recommended avoiding cruise ships and airports.

The governor assured residents the risk for contracting the virus in Kentucky remains low.

If you have questions about the novel coronavirus, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1 (800) 722-5725.

