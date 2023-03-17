Top healthcare associations support gender-affirming care

According to a study by Princeton doctors released in 2022, only about 2% of transgender people “grow out of” or regret their transition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Bill 150 is one of 115 bills in the United States targeting LGBTQ+ healthcare, according to the American Civil Liberty Union.

Kentucky’s is now one of the most restrictive in the nation.

On the House floor Thursday, people from out-of-state testified and claimed gender-affirming surgery for minors is harmful.

But the truth is, doctors aren’t doing this kind of surgery on minors.

A spokesperson for Norton’s Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Education Program said “we don’t do surgicals on minors.”

Testimony from a person who de-transitioned said “many children will grow out as the doctor mentioned, of gender confusion and dysphoria without gender-affirming care,” and that they were “one of them.”

But according to multiple studies, this is a rarity.

According to a study by Princeton doctors released in 2022, only about 2% of transgender people “grow out of” or regret their transition.

And if they did, it was mostly before they were 10 years old.

And in a National Institute of Health review of 27 studies, of almost 8,000 people who identify as transgender, only 1% of people expressed regret.

For any medical care to begin, Norton Children’s said they always start with mental healthcare.

Many people who testified against the bill said it took years of mental health care before they could start transitioning medically.

In addition, almost all the top medical associations in the country have come out against bills like Senate Bill 150.

The LGBTQ+ community is more likely to suffer with mental health.

And according to studies, gender-affirming care is associated with better outcomes.

A study published by the American Medical Association found out of more than 27,000 respondents, those who underwent gender-affirming surgeries had a much lower rate of psychological distress.

If you or someone you know needs help or support at this time, please contact the Trevor Project's trained crisis counselors, available 24/7, at 1-866-488-7386. You can also connect with the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. You are not alone.

