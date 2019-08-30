LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Starting September 3, state doctors will record when they see patients showing symptoms of this severe lung disease and have a history of vaping.

This follows in step with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a health advisory.

It is making state health department and all clinicians aware of the symptoms related to this severe lung disease.

215 possible cases have been reported from 25 states and additional reports of pulmonary illness are under investigation. One patient in Illinois with a history of recent e-cigarette use was hospitalized with severe pulmonary disease and died on Aug. 20.

“While there have no reported cases of severe respiratory illness related to e-cigarette or vaping in Kentucky so far, we remain vigilant in alerting health care providers to be on the lookout for patients with severe respiratory symptoms who report using electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices before they got sick,” said Dr. Doug Thoroughman, acting state epidemiologist for DPH. “State health officials will be sending out a public health alert to clinicians early next week and will investigate any cases reported here to look for common factors and collect information on products that may be the source of the illness.”

Patients have had symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Most of the cases reported are among adolescents and young adults.

Both Norton and U of L hospitals say there haven't been any reported cases in the Louisville area.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health also says there aren't any cases anywhere in the state. However, it is taking the step to start tracking because of the number of states seeing teens and young adults with lung illness.

