Kentucky abortion bill halt met with fierce debate, promise of continued push

Thursday, a federal judge blocked the state's abortion ban passed by lawmakers in March. The lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clinics in Louisville, the only two in the state, will resume abortion procedures Friday.

This comes after a federal judge blocked the abortion ban Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto last week.

The injunction came down as protestors were in downtown Louisville, on the steps of Metro Hall; they had already planned a demonstration, which was met with strong opposition.

American Civil Liberties Union Communications Director Angela Cooper said the EMW clinic, Louisville’s longtime abortion clinic on East Market Street, has received many phone calls from concerned Kentuckians, but for now, their fear can be put to rest.

The clinic immediately closed its doors after House Bill 3 went into effect last week because it couldn’t immediately comply with the new requirements. Planned Parenthood didn’t have to close because it provides services other than abortion.

The law adds a variety of restrictions on abortions and the providers that do the procedures. The provisions consist of an outright ban on all abortions after 15 weeks, a prohibition on telehealth appointments for people who want to get the abortion pill and several new reporting requirements. Those requirements include reporting the age of the patient and how the fetal remains were disposed of.

Providers said in order to comply with the new law, new programs need to be set up by the state.

Beshear said the funding doesn't exist to create those new programs.

The new law also requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to create a new form to track surgical abortions, medical abortions and possibly stillbirths and miscarriages.

Though happy, protesters said the injunction is only temporary, so they will continue to use their voices. Counter-protesters said they will do the same.

“Women were told that their lives, their plans, their hope for their future didn't mean anything,” Sunsara Taylor, spokesperson for RiseUp4AbortionRights.org, said. “They were going to be forced to have children whether they wanted to or not. I think it is positive for women today, and people who need abortions today, but it is not a solution. The Supreme Court is getting ready to rule on an abortion ban out of Mississippi that can overturn abortion rights nationwide, and we have to rise up and stop this.”

Joseph Spurgeon, pastor of Sovereign King Church, said killing children is wrong and no one has the right to do it.

“I knew the courts were going to overturn that. I really don’t think the Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade," said Spurgeon. "What I do think needs to happen is that Christians and people with good character need to rise up and say enough of this, and we’re not listening to the courts and the tyrants on the courts anymore.”

Armed with megaphones and dozens of signs, both groups let their voices be heard, and often drowned each other out.

Kentucky Right to Life Executive Director Addia Wuchner said there's only one way to describe Thursday's ruling.

"The word of the hour would be disappointed,” she said.

Wuchner said she expected the bill's 15-week ban on a mother having an abortion to come under pressure since that's the same as the Mississippi bill, but she said she's surprised the entire bill was halted.

"A lot of this bill was really about women's health and I believe personally, as a nurse myself, that women deserve better,” Wuchner said. “They deserve better than mail-order abortions, do-it-yourself abortions coming to their homes."

ACLU Communications Director Angela Cooper said they're relieved. The ACLU is representing EMW in their lawsuit against the bill, which the organizations say is unconstitutional.

“Eight days is a long time for the entire state of Kentucky to be without reproductive care,” Cooper said.

However, she said she knows it'll continue to be an uphill battle.

"And the ACLU and our partners and advocates on the ground will continue to fight to keep that care legal,” she said.

