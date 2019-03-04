BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has ruled against a teenager who sued after he was banned from school and the basketball team because he wasn't vaccinated for chickenpox.

A Boone County Circuit judge denied Jerome Kunkel's request to return to school activities after the teen sued the Northern Kentucky Health Department, claiming the vaccine was against his religious beliefs.

An outbreak of the chickenpox at Kunkel's high school led to the ban. Kunkel has been out of school since March 15.

His attorney says they are disappointed in the ruling and will review all options.