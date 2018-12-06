LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An employee of Jimmy John’s restaurant at 332 W. Broadway was diagnosed with acute hepatitis A.



Customers who ate there from May 31, 2018, to June 6, 2018, may have been exposed to hepatitis A. While the risk of contracting hepatitis A from eating at this restaurant is low, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is issuing an advisory out of caution. The hepatitis A outbreak remains centered among the homeless and those who use illegal drugs.



When a worker is diagnosed with hep A, he or she is excluded from work and not allowed to return without release from his or her medical provider. Additionally, all employees at the restaurant are vaccinated and disinfection and sanitation practices are followed. This Jimmy John’s scored 100-A on each of its last three health inspections.



Symptoms of hepatitis A are fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). People can become ill 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus. Anyone with the above symptoms should seek medical attention.



Hepatitis A is usually transmitted by putting something in your mouth such as an object, food or drink, which has been in contact with the feces of an infected person. In November, a statewide hepatitis A outbreak was declared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and has recommended that all residents be vaccinated. Since the outbreak began there have been 455 cases diagnosed in Louisville and more than 75,000 vaccinated.



“Food-borne transmission has not been a factor in this outbreak,” said Dr. Lori Caloia, medical director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. “The virus continues to be transmitted person-to-person, primarily among those who use illegal drugs and the homeless. We have had a very small number of food workers diagnosed with hepatitis A and the restaurant industry throughout Louisville continues to get their workers immunized. More than 5,800 local food service employees have been vaccinated against hepatitis A.”



Reduced-cost vaccinations continue to be available to restaurant workers. Restaurant workers wishing to be vaccinated should contact their managers.



The best ways to prevent hepatitis A infection are to get vaccinated and to practice good handwashing.

“Washing your hands thoroughly and often with warm water and soap, especially before preparing meals or eating, after using the bathroom or changing a diaper is a proven way to prevent the spread of diseases,” Dr. Caloia added. “Hand sanitizer is not as effective as hand washing against hepatitis A.”



For more information about hepatitis click here or call 211.



© 2018 WHAS-TV