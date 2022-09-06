CDC investigates 'mysterious' cases of hepatitis in Jefferson County children

According to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, there have been no cases reported in the Louisville Metro area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating two “mysterious” cases of acute hepatitis in children within Jefferson County.

As of right now, the CDC says the cause of the illness is unknown, however they are looking into a possible connection to adenovirus type 41 infection.

Interim Health Department Director Dr. Jeff Howard says parents in Jefferson County should be on the lookout for these symptoms in their children:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Light-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)

Howard says if your child is experiencing any of these symptoms to reach out to your health care provider immediately.

“If your child is sick keep them away from others, teach them to cover their coughs and sneezes and seek medical attention if you are concerned about their health,” Howard said.

Howard said to prevent your child from getting sick, follow these guidelines:

Make sure your they are up to date on all their vaccinations.

Wash their hands often with soap and water.

Avoid people who are sick.

Avoid letting them touch their eyes, nose and mouth.

To learn more about the ongoing investigation of hepatitis of unknown cause, visit the CDC’s website.

