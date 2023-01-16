JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of potential measles outbreak

District officials said there are more than 10,000 JCPS students who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is taking proactive measures after health officials were warned the Metro may be at risk of a measles outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently notified state health officials that an outbreak in Ohio may cause similar issues in Louisville.

In response, JCPS will begin offering vaccination clinics at schools with high numbers of students who are not up-to-date on their vaccines.

"While MMR vaccines are required of all Kentucky school children, more than 10,000 JCPS students are not immunized," the district said. "Measles are highly contagious and often result in hospitalization of those who contract the virus."

JCPS vaccine clinic locations*

Iroquois High School - Tuesday, Jan. 17

Marion C. Moore School - Wednesday, Jan. 25

Newcomer Academy - Tuesday, Jan. 31

Fern Creek High School - Tuesday, Feb. 7

*All locations will start at 8 a.m.

Students can get Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), COVID and Flu vaccinations at the clinic. A parent or guardian will also need to complete an authorization form for their child, officials said.

Common measles symptoms

high fever (may spike to more than 104° F),

cough,

runny nose (coryza),

red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), and

rash (3-5 days after symptoms begin)

For more information about measles and the vaccine, visit the CDC's website.

