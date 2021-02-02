'Mama Campbell': JCPS counselor works with students 'completely overwhelmed' by pandemic, unrest

Mental health-related ER visits are on the rise for children ages five to 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kids are absorbing everything that has happened between NTI, a pandemic and civil unrest — and the latest numbers show it is impacting them.

In 2020, the CDC reported emergency room visits for mental health among children ages 5-11 are up 24% while visits among those 12-17 are up 31%. The American Academy of Pediatrics also said it appears that youth suicide ideation has increased in 2020.

"What I can tell you as a clinician is that I am concerned about my patients," said Alissa Briggs, licensed psychologist at University of Kentucky. "It is having a huge impact on young people."

Mental health issues and suicide have been a growing problem in Kentucky, even before the pandemic. Briggs said parents or loved ones should look out for key signs like irritability, stomach pains, headaches and sleeping too much.

Atherton High School Counselor Tinika Campbell said educators are also noticing these issues in students, and working to find ways to try and be there for them during a difficult time.

"It's hard for us as adults to really understand, and I've started telling kids that I won't insult you by saying that I understand," Campbell said. "Not being able to reach them is emotionally draining and the long hours trying to respond to students at their opportune times."

Affectionately referred to as 'Mama Campbell,' she said the toll this past year has taken on students is clear — they are "completely overwhelmed."

"She validates those kids no matter what their concerns are," said Cathy Hotkewicz, whose daughter has Campbell as her counselor.

At a time when the social aspects of high school seem just as important as the education, Campbell said she works to meet her students where they are.

"So just giving kids hope, reaching out to let them know I'm thinking about you, I'm here. I send them messages," said Campbell.

JCPS said they are working on plans to ensure kids have the counselors and help they need once students begin to transition back into the classroom.

