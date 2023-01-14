Influenza seeing declines in Kentucky but remain at elevated levels

Gov. Andy Beshear noted that eight children have passed away from the virus, making it the deadliest flu season for kids in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 are still making waves across the U.S., but here at home in Kentucky, the viruses are still having an impact.

During a Thursday media briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said the spread of the flu seems to be declining but remains at elevated levels.

He noted that eight children have passed away from the virus, making it the deadliest flu season for kids in the state.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also appears to be on the decline but remains at elevated levels. Beshear also reminded everyone that anyone can become infected with most recovering within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, especially among infants, elderly and those with weak immune systems.

Beshear said about 16 Kentucky counties now have high COVID-19 community levels.

According to the CDC, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is causing an increasing proportion of cases in the U.S.

They don’t believe the variant will cause more severe disease than other omicron variants.

Beshear is still reminding Kentuckians who are eligible to get their booster shots.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.