Indiana reports 1st flu death of the season, 2nd since September

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported the first flu death of the season. It's the second since September.

The death was in the 65+ age group on the state's website. It happened in the week ending Oct. 30. The previous death happened in late September, which falls outside of the regular flu season tracked by the state.

In the 2020-21 flu season, seven Hoosiers died after contracting influenza. The year before, that number was 137.

Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body. The typical flu season run from October through May.

These are the common signs and symptoms of the flu:

Fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Click here to find locations to get the flu vaccine by ZIP code. You'll need to click on "Find Flu Vaccines" at the top of the page.