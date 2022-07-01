Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021

Drug-induced abortions in 2021 also comprised about 56% of Indiana abortions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of abortions performed in Indiana rose by 8.5% last year, according to a state report released Friday as state lawmakers are expected to soon debate tighter anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

An annual report from the Indiana Department of Health shows 8,414 abortions were performed in the state during 2021. That's 658 more than the 7,756 abortions during 2020 in Indiana, which was 1.6% above 2019's 7,637.

Drug-induced abortions in 2021 also comprised about 56% of Indiana abortions, a slight increase from 2020, when for the first time they accounted for a majority in the state at 55%, about doubling the 2016 rate.

Indiana recorded just more than 80,000 live births during 2021, up from 2020′s about 79,000.

Looking at the 2020 numbers for Indiana, unmarried women are most likely to get an abortion, but 15% of them were sought out by married women. White women made up 49% of cases, however, Black women made up 34% of abortions, despite representing less than 10% of Indiana’s population that year. More than half, 62% of the women terminating their pregnancy were mothers with living children.

For 2020, the rate was 5.7 per 1,000 15- to 44-year-olds. When including nonresidents, the number of in-state abortions increased to 7,756, with the majority of out-of-state pregnant women coming from Kentucky.

Abortion is still legal in Indiana, depending on the action by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Indiana's attorney general asked federal judges Monday to lift orders blocking several state anti-abortion laws following the Supreme Court's ruling.

Currently in Indiana, surgical abortions are banned after a pregnancy reaches the 22-week mark. There are some exceptions for later abortions, like if the mother's life is at risk.

State law requires two appointments and an 18-hour waiting period before a person can get an abortion. Health care providers must tell patients there are alternatives to abortion before a procedure happens. Most minors must get parental consent to get an abortion.

Indiana requires medication abortions take place before a pregnancy reaches 10 weeks. The pregnant woman must get the medication from a doctor and take the pills in front of a physician. Telemedication abortions are banned.