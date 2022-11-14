What to know about Indiana's 'magic mushroom' laws

As Colorado follows Oregon in a vote to decriminalize magic mushrooms statewide, here's a look at current Indiana laws.

INDIANA, USA — Last week, Colorado became the second state to legalize the recreational use of magic mushrooms in the U.S., in a move that reflects their growing popularity across the country. But how soon could there be a similar measure in Indiana?

"Magic mushroom" is a catchall term for any species of fungi that causes psychedelic or hallucinogenic effects. They contain two psychoactive properties — psilocybin and psilocin. Those interact with the five senses and cause hallucinations.

They are illegal throughout much of the world, but that's slowly starting to change in the United States. Both Oregon and Washington D.C. decriminalized their use, as did certain parts of Michigan.

Colorado voters' decision to largely decriminalize their use comes as multiple studies tout potential benefits of consuming so-called magic mushrooms to cure ailments like existential anxiety, aid in end-of-life care and post traumatic stress disorder.

But in Indiana — one of just 14 states that has yet to legalize medical marijuana — a legal trip is likely a long way off.

The current state laws remain some of the strictest in the country for psilocybin and psilocin.

According to Indiana Code Title, possession of magic mushrooms will cost you 60 days in jail, and up to a $500 fine. If you're caught with more than a gram, the penalties are steeper.

Mushroom spores are legal to buy and sell in Indiana, but become illegal after germination, because psilocybin doesn't actually develop in mushroom spores until they fruit into mushrooms.

The approved measure in Colorado would legalize the use of psilocybin and psilocin, and permit the former's use at state-regulated centers under supervision of licensed facilitators.