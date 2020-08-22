Indiana and Kentucky testing capacity continues to climb | Data Deep Dive

Widespread testing can give us a glimpse into how the virus is spreading and help officials prepare for a surge that could strain the healthcare system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fight against the coronavirus is in full force across the nation.

Testing is one weapon in the arsenal to measure the spread of the virus.

The FOCUS team is breaking down the testing trends in Kentucky and Indiana.

We've created this graph to show testing in Indiana.

Each blue bar shows the increase in testing from day to day since the first case on March 6. Follow that dotted trend line to the right to see, for the most, the number of Hoosiers being tested is consistently increasing.

You may notice the bars drop every five days, those are weekends when less testing is happening.

Overall, this data heading in the right direction. Even if cases climb it means Indiana has an adequate testing capacity as a tool to track how the virus is spreading.

Now, a check on Kentucky testing capacity.

Follow that dotted trend line to the right, you'll notice daily testing climbed to nearly 10,000 tests a day in at beginning of June.

With a little ebb and flow, the daily testing rate has increased to nearly that same rate today, that's on the far right.

You may notice some days where the blue bars fall below the axis or are not there at all; we are working with officials to see if those data points have been revised.

All in all, if testing continues to increase Kentucky will be in a good place to track the virus.

