‘Incredible Colon’ in Kentucky helps illustrate cancer risks

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in men and in women, and is the second most cause of cancer deaths with men and women combined.

PADUCAH, Ky. — An interactive, inflatable colon was on display at Baptist Health Paducah for hospital visitors to walk through and examine an inside look at what symptoms of colon cancer could look like.

The 20-foot “Incredible Colon” display shows a visual representation of a healthy colon near one end. It then displays colon cancer symptoms beginning with the presence of polyps and working down all the way to advanced-stage colon cancer. The Incredible Colon also illustrates what some diseases, including Crohn’s Disease, look like on the inside of a colon.

Representatives from the Kentucky Cancer Program, a statewide cancer prevention and control program, were present to hand out information about colon cancer symptoms, cancer screening and how people could prevent colon cancer. Visitors who were found to have high risk factors could also receive a free colon cancer screening kit.

Angie Timmons, cancer control specialist with Kentucky Cancer Program, said the group works with Baptist Health Paducah annually as part of National Dress in Blue Day, a day meant to bring visibility to colon cancer by wearing blue.

According to the Kentucky Cancer Program, certain factors make people at a higher risk for developing colon cancer. These risk factors include being over the age of 50, having personal or family history of colon cancer or polyps, having inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or other hereditary conditions, and being African-American.

While Kentucky Cancer Program states that colon cancer may appear without presenting any symptoms, possible symptoms to be aware of include blood in the stool, a change in bowel habits or unexplained weight loss. Baptist Health Paducah added other symptoms to watch out for including unexplained anemia, fatigue, persistent abdominal pain and frequent vomiting.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in men and in women, and is the second most cause of cancer deaths with men and women combined, according to Baptist Health Paducah.

Baptist Health Paducah marketing and public relations specialist Amanda King said Kentucky leads the nation in colon cancer cases, both with individuals under the age of 50 and cases in those 50 and older. However, when detected early, the cancer is up to 90% curable.

The American Cancer Society recommends adults ages 45 years or older to be screened with a colonoscopy. If a patient has a family history of colon cancer or polyps, the American Cancer Society recommends starting screening at age 40.

To continue raising awareness during Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Timmons said Kentucky Cancer Program and the Incredible Colon will be at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus on March 14.

Baptist Health Paducah also has an online risk assessment tool for people to see if they are at risk for colon cancer. The tool is available at baptisthealth.com/services/cancer-care.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.