LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this month, it approved the first immunotherapy drug to fight breast cancer.

Swiss drugmaker Roche's Tecentriq was OK'd to treat advanced triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for about 15 percent of cases. It's to be given with chemotherapy, the standard treatment.

Approved for two other cancers, Tecentriq works by boosting the immune system's ability to spot and kill cancer cells. In a study of 900 women, the benefits were modest. Those who received Tecentriq plus chemo went two months longer on average without their cancer worsening compared with those on chemo alone. The combo caused nerve pain, nausea and other side effects.

RELATED: FDA approves 1st immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer

Tecentriq costs about $13,400 per month, but with FDA approval, should be covered by insurance.

"It's really exciting to be an oncologist right now," Dr. Beth Riley, the deputy director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, in Louisville said.

Dr. Riley began using Tecentriq in trials with breast cancer patients in October, when the study first showed signs of progress.

"I think there's a lot of hope if you're a patient, looking at these drugs and harnessing the immune system," Dr. Riley said.

For women fighting late stage Triple Negative cancer, there's no need to enter into a trial to receive Tecentriq.

"That means women, regardless of where they are in the country, have access, have insurance approval to this drug," Dr. Riley said. "A lot of patients come in demanding immunotherapy, because it's been so successful. They've heard other patients' stories. So, it's really important for us to find out in whom the immunotherapy will work and how to get patients to those drugs and access to it."

While it's approved for aggressive stages, there are current trials at the Brown Cancer Center using immunotherapy with early stage cancers. Dr. Riley says you should talk to your oncologist to see if you're a candidate.

RELATED: Alex Trebek shares thank you message following cancer diagnosis

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson must pay $29M to woman in baby powder cancer case

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.