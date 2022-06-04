'Next generation healthcare.' | Baptist Health Louisville breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility

The new facility will be open 24/7 and is equipped with an on-site lab, a radiology suite and multi-slice CT scanners.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville broke ground on a new state-of-the-art building that will be both an emergency room and urgent care clinic.

At the groundbreaking on March 31, Jody Prather, chief strategy & marketing officer, said, "It’s all about providing the right level of care at the right location, right where patients need it most.”

The new facility will be located at 11701 Bluegrass Parkway in Jeffersontown.

“We never lose sight of what’s most important to our patients—in this instance, convenience and a great patient experience—combined with the quality of care our patients have come to expect,” Prather said.

According to the hospital's Facebook post, the new facility will be open 24/7 and is equipped with an on-site lab, a radiology suite and multi-slice CT scanners.

The facility's second floor will house busy primary care practices and all locations have an area designed for children.

According to the hospital, it will be partnering with Intuitive Health to "build, operate and launch a freestanding ER and urgent care under one roof."

The facility will utilize a platform that relays on a system partially developed at Harvard, known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which allows Intuitive Health to track the performance through the customer’s eyes at each location.

“The Intuitive Health’s philosophy is built on a patient-centric perspective and each patient is ‘wowed’ at every point in their journey," Sandi Black, senior vice president of hospital partnerships at Intuitive Health, said.

Black said that staff are trained to quickly assist patients with "little to no wait times."

"Most urgent care patients are back in their cars and on their way within 45 minutes,” Black said.

In the post, the hospital also said that if a patient does need to be transferred to Baptist Health Louisville for surgery or an admission, arrangements are made and the patient goes straight into the hospital operating room or a bed.

Walk-ins are welcome, however for convenience, online pre-registration is available.

