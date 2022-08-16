How to protect yourself from rabies: Three rabid bats found in Jefferson County.

“The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. Without appropriate medical care, it can cause disease in the brain which can result in death," Officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Jefferson County bats testing positive for rabies in the past year leave many Kentuckians wondering how they can better protect themselves from the rabies virus.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) is reminding residents that rabies is a dangerous disease, and bats are not animals that should be domesticated.

“People should never touch a bat or keep them as pets,” said Connie Mendel, senior deputy director of LMPHW in a press release. “Someone may not realize they have been bitten by a bat because they have very sharp, tiny teeth.”

Rabies can spread from a rabid animal's saliva getting into a person's eyes, nose, mouth or open wound, through bites and scratches. LMPHW said rabies is commonly found in wild skunks, racoons, foxes and the leading cause of rabies in humans is bats.

According to LMPHW, “The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. Without appropriate medical care, it can cause disease in the brain which can result in death.”

Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, avoiding wildlife and seeking medical care immediately for potential exposure according to LMPHW.

If you encounter a bat in your home, isolate the bat in a room and contact LMPHW at 502-574-6650. If you are bit, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information about rabies and prevention tips, you can visit LMPHW’s rabies control page.

