How Daylight Savings Time affects your health

While losing an hour of sleep may not seem like a big deal, it actually can be detrimental to your health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tonight we are springing forward into Daylight Savings Time.

When we mess up our body's sleep routine, it puts our bodies under added stress. This can affect your day-to-day functions, like memory issues, concentration, decrease in work performance, and more.

Not getting a full 7-8 hours of sleep every night that the majority of adults need can cause health issues like obesity, diabetes, metabolic problems, etc.

Dr. Mohamed Saad with UofL Health said that the older you get the harder it is to adapt to a changing sleep schedule.

But he says there are ways you can prepare for the time change so you continue to get the sleep you need.

"The whole idea is preparing your circadian rhythm to adjust to the time and you need to do this in small increments," he said.

He suggests that a week before Daylight Savings Time begin to push your sleep time backward by one hour, so you maintain the same circadian rhythm as before.

By doing it in small increments by 15 or so minutes a day, you should be able to build up to that hour over a 4-5 day period and maintain it when Daylight Savings Time hits.

But if you haven't had time to prepare, Dr. Saad said that's okay, just monitor your health for the days after Daylight Savings. While you may struggle for the first few days, your body should adjust in time.

