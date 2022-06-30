Hosparus Health Resource Center opens in Louisville

The center is meant to provide support, education and fellowship, with a focus on grief services, for people of all ages.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource center has opened its doors in west Louisville.

Hosparus Health, a not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has opened the new center to further extend the organization’s services to communities in California, Russell, Parkland and other underserved West End neighborhoods.

The new facility is at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, located at 1720 West Broadway. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a press release, the center is meant to provide support, education and fellowship, with a focus on grief services, for people of all ages. Residents can also access resources on end-of-life care, serious illness care and advance care planning.

In partnership with the YMCA of Greater Louisville, the $130,000 project is being funded by The Gheens Foundation, Brown-Forman Corp., Brown-Forman Foundation, Norton Healthcare and individual donors.

“This location grew out of an overwhelming demand for more grief support and resources in the West End,” Amy Hill, executive director of counseling services for Hosparus Health, said. “We are excited to now have a physical presence that will increase accessibility and reduce barriers to those services.”

Fees for counseling services are determined by sliding scale based on income, in some case, financial assistance may be available.

Hosparus Health said many of the support groups and educational programs hosted at the new resource center will be provided for free.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 502-456-5451 or visit their website.

