Here's where you can drop off prescription drugs around Kentuckiana

Even though National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is done in Kentuckiana doesn't mean you can't still dispose of your prescription drugs properly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to collect expired and unused prescription medications, the DEA created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Baptist Health worked with law enforcement to coordinate several drug drop off sites across the Metro and southern Indiana.

Baptist Health said medications need to be disposed of properly to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

They said prescriptions like blood thinners, antibiotics or diabetes drugs are some of the leading causes of accidental poisonings.

"Unused medications in the home are a top source of accidental poisonings and can contribute to drug abuse approximately half of misused prescription payments are given by, bought from or taken from a relative," Baptist Health pharmacist Leslie Hurst said.

While the event ended at 2 p.m. on Saturday, several pharmacies around Kentuckiana have permanent boxes where you can drop off those drugs.

Here are some in southern Indiana:

Baptist Health Floyd Outpatient Pharmacy (1850 State Street)

Hook-Superx L.L.C. (1950 State Street, 1002 Spring Street, 6710 Highway 311)

Walgreens (2015 State Street, 934 Spring Street, 2811 Holmans Lane)

Hanger Pharmacy & Wellness (207 Sparks Avenue STE 1)

Clark Memorial Hospital (1220 Missouri Avenue)

Meijer Pharmacy (4222 Charlestown Road, 2750 Allison Lane)

Here are some in the Louisville area:

Family Health Center Pharmacy (2215 Portland Avenue)

Park Duvalle Newburg Community Pharmacy (3828 Bardstown Road)

CVS (3700 Bardstown Road, 2222 Bardstown Road, 9575 Taylorsville Road)

Walgreens (2021 Hikes Lane, 2360 Stony Brook Drive)

Meijer Pharmacy (4500 S. Hurstbourne Parkway)

Baptist Health Louisville Outpatient Pharmacy (4000 Kresge Way)

Valu Market Pharmacy (7519 Outer Loop)

Hume Pharmacy (10101 Taylorsville Road STE 102)

St. Matthews Community Pharmacy (200 N. Hurstbourne Parkway STE 174)

University Medical Center (530 South Jackson Street)

