Here’s the latest guidelines for the best sleep practices for infants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics recently updated their safe infant sleep guidelines. These updates come six years after their latest update in 2016.
Some parents may think that sharing the same bed with your infant is safest, but Driscoll Children's Hospital's injury Prevention Training Coordinator, Karen Beard said there is not a safe way to co-sleep with your baby.
“If they get cold at night, or you think they do then put them in a heavier sleeper, but no pillows, no stuffed animals, no blankets, by themselves flat on their back in a crib," Beard said.
Beard adds that there are some studies that say the use of a pacifier will help decrease the chance SIDS, or 'sudden infant death syndrome' because of the stimulation and the moving of the mouth.
To learn more about this study, click here.
