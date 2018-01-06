LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Clark County Health Department said an employee at a Clarksville McDonald’s, located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard, tested positive for Hepatitis A. Consumers who dined at the restaurant from May 9 to May 30, 2018, may have been exposed to Hep A.

Based on the health department’s investigation there is low risk for transmission of Hepatitis A for this occurrence.

Clark County is in a defined Hepatitis A outbreak area and health officials in Kentucky and Indiana recommend that everyone in the outbreak area undergo the two doses of vaccine required for full immunity. If you want to be vaccinated you need to visit a primary care provider, walk-in clinics at retail outlets (minute clinics), a pharmacy with a vaccinating pharmacist, or the Clark County Health Department Clinic. The Clark County Health Department Clinic can provide some insured populations with the vaccine too.

RELATED: What's Going Around | Hepatitis A

McDonald’s helped the health department by providing records, interviews, and developing an effective sanitation plan. During the investigation, the food handling area was examined and interviews were conducted with the infected food handler, coworkers, and supervisors. Factors considered include the food handler’s self-assessment, assessments obtained from supervisors or coworkers, whether the food handler had bowel movements (especially diarrhea) while at work, presence of medical conditions that might make hygiene more difficult to maintain, glove use, availability of functioning handwashing facilities, hygiene training, and previous assessments of sanitation practices in the facility. The health department said this McDonald’s has performed well on inspections with no critical violations.

If symptoms develop they usually appear two to six weeks after infection and can include:

-fever

-loss of appetite

-grey stools

-fatigue

-abdominal pain

-vomiting

-dark urine

-nausia

-joint pain

RELATED: The race is on to keep hepatitis A from spreading during Derby season

If you have these symptoms you should visit your healthcare provider.

Hepatitis A is typically spread when a person ingests fecal matter—even in microscopic amounts—from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by feces or stool from an infected person.

Points of transmission:

-An infected person does not wash his/her hands properly after going to the bathroom and then touches objects or food

-A caregiver does not properly wash his or her hands after changing diapers or cleaning up the stool of an infected person

-Someone engages in sexual activities with an infected person

-Foods prepared or served by an infected person(s)

-Exposure to stool or blood of an infected person(s)

-Persons who inject drugs

If you are in one of the high-risk groups, please consider getting a Hepatitis A vaccine. The best way to prevent it is through vaccination. Children in kindergarten through Grade 3 have likely been immunized against Hepatitis A. Older children and adults may not have been immunized and are urged to check their vaccination status.

© 2018 WHAS-TV