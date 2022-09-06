Do you know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be dangerous - but one can be deadly. Here's what to look out for.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hot weather is just around the corner, and it may be tempting to head outside to soak up the sun. Before you do, there are some important safety tips to remember.

Two of the biggest concerns in the summer months are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. But what are the differences, and what are the symptoms to look out for?

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Heat exhaustion happens when you spend too much time in the heat. If these symptoms happen to you, head inside to cool down and drink plenty of water.

Light-headed

Dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, and clammy skin

Nausea

Weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Heat stroke is much more dangerous, and can be deadly. If someone is suffering from heat stroke, immediately contact 911. Look out for these symptoms.

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

High body temperatures

Rapid, strong pulse

Loss of consciousness

The main difference to look out for is sweating. If someone isn't sweating, they could be experiencing a heat stroke.

Experts recommend taking frequent breaks in the shade, wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, and drinking plenty of water. It's best to avoid alcoholic beverages on very hot days.