He went in for a heart screening. Days later, he had triple bypass surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When John and Cindy Loi went to Baptist Health Floyd for non-invasive heart screenings, they weren't expecting to see anything unusual.

Instead, John found a large calcium buildup in his arteries, which can lead to heart attacks, according to a press release from the hospital.

“Anything 400 or above you are considered at high risk for a cardiac event in the next three to five years,” Cindy said. “John’s number was almost 1,200.”

According to the release, John underwent a heart catheterization procedure on Dec. 6 with Dr. Lakshmana Pendyala, who found a 95% blockage in three of John's main arteries.

He got a triple bypass surgery the next day.

“I was a walking time bomb,” John said. “This had been building over the years apparently. I always felt like I was in pretty good health for my age and I am except for the blockage. My numbers are good, I don’t have diabetes or any kidney issues. My blood work looked good.”

His wife said John earned the nickname "Fluke's" because of the screening and surgery.

"He had so many things happen to him that he was not expecting," she said.

John said he never had heart issues and was chopping wood the day before the screening. If he was experiencing shortness of breath, he thought it was allergies or asthma.

He now has a shirt that reads, "Fluke: The Man, The Myth, The Legend" with the date of his surgery. He wants this to be a conversation starter to encourage people to get the screening.

According to the press release, the heart screening is around $99 and takes about 45 minutes. The screening checks "calcium scoring, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease, carotid artery disease and Heel pDXA." It is offered without a doctor's note.

