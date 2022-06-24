'Concerning but not surprising': Public health officials report first probable case of Monkeypox in Jefferson County

As of Thursday, the CDC has identified 173 monkeypox cases in 24 states.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky public health officials said the first probable case of monkeypox in the state is in Jefferson County according to a press release from the governor's office.

As of Thursday, the CDC has identified 173 monkeypox cases in 24 states.

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said identifying the first case in the state is "concerning but not surprising" and the risk to the general public remains low.

Monkeypox can spread through "skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact."

Health officials are trying to identify anyone the patient may have had contact with while infectious.

It typically begins with a flu-like illness including fever and swollen lymph nodes five to 21 days after exposure, with a rash or lesions one to three days later according to the release.

It lasts two to four weeks and people are considered infectious from symptoms to skin healing.

People exhibiting symptoms should do the following:

Visit a medical provider for an evaluation

Cover the area of the rash with clothing

Wear a mask

Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others

Two cases have already been confirmed in Indiana.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.