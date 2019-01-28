LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Because life’s too short to not scapegoat, right?

The folks over at genetic researcher 23andMe have concluded a three-year study with 75,000 consenting customers, looking to determine how genetics may be at work as we each embark on New Year’s resolution challenges.

While the research is preliminary, and there are many factors at play, they did find some interesting things.

First, a win for the ladies out there. Women, according to 23andMe, were more likely to make resolutions than men (about 24% of women, compared to 18% of men); however, men were more likely to keep their resolutions than their female counterparts (about 51% of men to 42% of women).

Also, men became more likely to adhere to their resolutions as they got older. The opposite was true for women.

23andMe also identified a number of genetic variables that impacted people with their New Year’s resolutions. Genes play a part in things like your weight, your body composition, your ability to put on muscle, and your sleep cycle. A gene was also found that correlates with an “openness” personality trait, meaning those with the expression of the gene are more likely to try new challenges.

Oh, and apparently Louisvillians sit above the national average for caffeine consumption.

“People don’t realize just how much their genetics can play into their daily activities,” said Jhulianna Cintron, a genetic trends expert with 23andMe. “Things like muscle composition, your genetic weight, saturated fat, can influence certain lifestyle choices for things like diet, exercise, and sleep. So, if your New Year’s resolution is to be more active, you can use [your] genetic information to help you stick to those resolutions.”

Of course, it’s always important to remember that genetics is just one set of factors at play with health and lifestyle, so you’re not completely off the hook for that cheat meal.

