LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The recreational public health advisory regarding harmful algal blooms in the Ohio River has been removed.

The Kentucky Division of Water (DOW) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health say results from recent water samples collected throughout the advisory area are below the advisory threshold for microcystin toxins.

The recreational public health advisory was issued Sept. 26 when sample results from the river indicated the presence of toxin-producing algal blooms. Since that time, regular testing has occurred to monitor microcystin levels.

Although the advisory is being removed, the DOW and the Kentucky Department for Public Health advise there are always risks associated with recreating in natural waters, especially with the incidental ingestion of water, and recommend avoiding contact with waters that have visible algal blooms.

