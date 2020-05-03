Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, reported in Middle Tennessee.

"As of last night, we have our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee," Lee said.

Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin Coronavirus testing, according to Lee.

At this time, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the Williamson County man, 44, who was diagnosed with the virus has very mild symptoms and is isolated at home.

“We are working closely with local health care partners to identify contacts and contain spread of this disease in our communities,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We’ve been anticipating identification of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. At this time, the overall risk to the general public remains low. We are continuing to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance to Tennesseans to protect their health.”

She said the person with the virus recently returned from out of state approximately four or five days ago but it was not international travel.

"We've been testing here in the state since Feb. 20," Piercey said.

There have been several tests administered and all were negative until this instance, she said. Health department officials said they are currently following CDC guidelines on whom to test and they are very strict.

The state just learned of the case Wednesday night and said details were very limited.

On Tuesday, Blount Memorial Hospital tested a person for coronavirus, acting with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to hospital spokesman Josh West.

Sample have been sent to a Nashville lab, and the hospital is awaiting the results, according to West.

The patient has been told to "self-isolate," according to West.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline number is 877-857-2945 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily.

► INFO: Tennessee Dept. of Health COVID-19

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, (MERS).

COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China in Hubei Province. Initial infections were linked to a wet market in Wuhan that sold both live and dead animals.

The World Health Organization states that coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means they are transmitted from animals to people. It is likely that the virus was transmitted from an animal at the market to humans, but a specific source has not been identified.

Since then, the virus has spread person-to-person.

The coronavirus that is currently spreading in many countries was first seen late December 2019. The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019”. Prior to this, the virus was called the 2019 novel coronavirus, meaning it was a new strain of coronavirus discovered in 2019.

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. COVID-19 is not currently widespread in the United States, so no additional precautions are recommended for the general public to take beyond normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

The CDC says there is currently no vaccine or treatment to prevent or deal with COVID-19, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends maintaining personal preventative actions such as:

Avoiding close contact with those who are sick

Not touching your eyes, mouth or nose, especially with unwashed hands

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Stay home if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

