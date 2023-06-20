Free health screenings to be offered at Hispanic/Latino Health Fair in Louisville

Kentuckians of all ages can take advantage of free health screenings at St. Rita Catholic Church on Saturday, June 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians of all ages can walk into a church on Preston Highway in Louisville to receive free health screenings through Norton Healthcare.

The Hispanic/Latino Health Fair will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Rita Catholic Church.

All screenings and activities will be free, some screenings require appointments to be set, according to a Norton Healthcare news release.

Maria F. Nota, M.D., Norton Healthcare pediatrician and community medical director, said Hispanic people are at high risk for diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, which can lead to other serious complications.

“When you factor in other issues, such as language barriers and access to health care, it increases the odds of preventable diseases like diabetes going undetected and becoming life-threatening,” Nota said.

Cholesterol checks will be offered by appointment. Fasting for eight hours is required for accurate results. To schedule an appointment, call (502) 899-6842.

Additional health screenings that do not require an appointment will include blood pressure and blood sugar for adults over age 18. Home colon cancer screening test kits will be available.

Car seat installation checks will be performed along with children’s activities to include a bike rodeo. Educational and community resources including a food pantry, also will be available.

