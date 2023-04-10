Where you can get vaccinated, boosted against COVID-19 for free in Louisville

Approximately twelve free COVID-19 clinics will be held in April and May before many Americans could have to start paying for COVID shots and treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Nurses Association is teaming up with the Family Health Centers for a series of COVID vaccine clinics this spring.

There will be approximately 12 clinics in Kentuckiana before the end of May, according to KNA.

President Joe Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies sometime during the month of May.

After that point, many Americans could have to start paying for COVID shots and treatment.

That's why the organization is pushing for more people in our area to receive their vaccinations and boosters now.

All primary series Pfizer vaccines and bivalent boosters are free during this series of community clinics, according to KNA.

Anyone over 5 years old is eligible for shots and language interpretation will be available.

To help with spelling, organizers request a document with the full name of any vaccine recipient - i.e. mail addressed to the vaccine recipient, any printed ID, a patient card from a clinic, etc.

No health insurance or social security information is needed to be vaccinated.

Click here for more information and updated clinic dates and hours of operation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.