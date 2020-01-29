LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trey Moses has been known for his strength. The 6-foot-9 forward has been moving people around on the court dating back to his days as a star at Eastern High School and later at Ball State. But his biggest test came during the offseason before his junior year.

"I lost a best friend who took his own life," Moses said.

Trey Moses and Zach Hollywood were inseparable at Ball State. They both shared interests in basketball, music and helping others.

"I run camps for different Down Syndrome organizations and he came back home with me to help with one, and from that weekend on, we were just so close," he said.

The two were finally ready to take the court together for the 2017-2018 campaign, with Moses gearing up for his junior campaign and Hollywood coming off a redshirt season. Moses said he had even shared with Hollywood about his struggles with depression and how he attempted to take his own life his sophomore year. A few months later, Moses went to check on Hollywood in his dorm room and found his best friend dead. Hollywood had taken his own life.

"At my weakest moments, I felt just so weak that I couldn't get through everything God was putting in my life, but I kind of realized that he does everything and puts everything in your life for a reason and that I'm stronger than I ever thought I was," he said. "I prayed on it and I know at the end of the day, I know he's watching over me."

Moses dedicated his final two seasons at Ball State to his friend, asking Hollywood's family for permission to wear his number, 24.

"For me, this number is more than a number," he said. "This is everything to me and I just want to continue Zach's legacy."

Moses has also traveled the world, telling people about Hollywood's story and using one of the darkest days of his life to be a light to others struggling with depression and mental health. His work earned him the NCAA Inspiration Award, which has allowed him a bigger platform to share his message.

"Just knowing it's okay to not be okay no matter what you go through and what kind of thing that life throws at you," he said. "You can get through any and everything because not being okay if better than not being here."

How you can help:

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, you should not leave them by themselves. Also, remove anything that might be harmful to the person, such as guns, according to NIH.

"Try to get your loved one to seek immediate help from his or her doctor or the nearest hospital emergency room, or call 911," NIH says on its website.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Resources:

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

American Association of Suicidology

National Institutes of Health: Suicide Prevention

