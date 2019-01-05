LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago, the race against Hep A in the weeks leading up to the Derby felt like a sprint to vaccinate Kentuckiana.

"If you have to ingest it, that means you have to eat it," Dr. Ruth Carrico, UofL Infectious Diseases Professor said.

Health officials targeted specific sectors of society most vulnerable to getting and spreading the infection. Vaccination and education of the hospitality industry were part of the winning strategy.

"Contained population. That's your worst-case scenario," Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer explained.

Reaching those housed in jails in Southern Indiana and those with no place to call home became a proactive, preventative measure.

"Homelessness is a public health issue," Dr. Jeffrey Howard, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Commissioner said.

Finally focusing on those already sick with addiction proved to be an impactful strategy on the final stretch to reduces cases of Hep A. Though, we are making steady strides, health officials agree we're not over the finish line yet.

"The infectious complications are still on the rise for sure," Dr. Howard said.

There is a total of 4,476 Hepatitis A cases in Kentucky and counting. It's "the largest outbreak in the U.S.," according to Dr. Carrico.

"Based on per capita numbers, Kentucky has the second worst outbreak in the country," Dr. Howard said.

Kentucky had about 53 deaths. That’s about 1.2 percent according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

"It was crazy for a while. It really was," Dr. Yazel said.

In Kentucky alone, more than 2,000 people were hospitalized. That's about 48 percent of those infected.

"If we see more than one case in a week in the community, that's going to raise everybody's red flags," Dr. Carrico explained.

The outbreak first exploded in the Louisville area. Jefferson County had a massive spike right before last Derby. There were 122 cases in April 2017 alone. Across the river in Clark County, case counts were just as alarming.

"I think our baseline around here is yeah, is two or three cases a year," Dr. Yazel explained. "In the prime of our outbreak, we were seeing two or three a day.”

Indiana has confirmed a total of 1,294 cases with about 58 percent of those infected being hospitalized. Eighty-two of those cases were in Clark County.

But from year to year, "it's night and day different" as Yazel described.

Thousands of vaccines were administered in Indiana counties with a concentration in Harrison, Clark, and Floyd counties, all bordering Louisville. There were 32,422 vaccines across all three counties.

Clark County's Health Officer says they have harnessed Hep A.

"We haven't had a new case of Hepatitis A in over 90 days," Dr. Yazel told us.

Louisville also had a massive drop in cases with just one confirmed case this April, according to the local health department.

"The response in our area has been touted by the CDC is like the gold standard for how you respond as a community," Dr. Carrico said.

That response and that strategy give the virus nowhere to go.

"We vaccinated 7,000 food service workers," Dr. Carrico told us.

Last year, there were mass immunizations. It was a dash against Hep A in Louisville, but it is still more of a marathon for all of Kentucky.

Just a few weeks ago, at the Kentucky Public Health Association Conference in Covington held a panel on Hep A. Speakers included the state's Health and Family Services Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Howard and Doug Thoroughman Regional CDC Epidemiology Field Officer.

They pointed out Kentucky was the first to see a rapid spread in rural areas, particularly Eastern Kentucky. As soon Louisville was over the hill, the rest of the state saw case numbers spike.

"In our rural communities, we're seeing upwards of 85% of the folks with Hepatitis A actually have substance abuse as a risk factor," Dr. Howard told us. "Yes, it has been an epidemic."

While the spread has slowed in Louisville, public experts agree it is still a serious issue.

"I definitely would consider it an epidemic," Dr. Yazel echoed Dr. Howard.

"Oh absolutely, and I'm not aware of anybody who ever downplayed it," Dr. Carrico told us.

That's exactly what the State Democratic Party accused Governor Matt Bevin of doing on WKDZ radio in April. The party sent out a recording of that interview in an email.

Here is a snippet of Governor Bevin in that radio conversation: "This is a dangerous disease. It has popped up. We've had dozens of people who've been infected, and while it's not epidemic, we certainly don't want it to become one."

We reached out several times to the governor's office to give him a chance to clarify his comments; that was unsuccessful.

When we went to Governor Bevin directly at last week's Rotary Club event in Louisville, Investigative Reporter John Charlton approached Governor Bevin after the event. "Governor you've received some criticism about the state of Hep A in the state, saying that you downplayed it, saying it's not an epidemic."

"Have you ever heard me make a comment on it ever?" Governor Bevin responded.

"On the radio last month. On Hep A? " John Charlton said.

"Yes, and what did I say?" the Governor asked.

"You said dozens of people, dozens and dozens and it's not an epidemic," John Charlton answered.

"No, I didn't, I said dozens of people have died, we've lost 40 some people, that's dozens, go back and listen to what I said, never have I downplayed this." Governor Bevin said.

We went back to the recording to make sure we heard it right.

"We've had dozens of people who've been infected, and while it's not epidemic, we certainly don't want it to become one," the governor said on the recording.

The governor stated accurately that "it has affected thousands of people." He also stressed the seriousness of the state of Hep A and supported the state to help to fight it.

"We've spent money and we've taken risks and we've done things legislatively with the people in the House and the Senate to address this crisis," Bevin said.