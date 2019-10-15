LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s flu season and Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services have released the numbers on the amount of cases in the state.

So far, 9 cases have been reported in Jefferson County. Other cases include 4 in Oldham, three in Bullitt and one for both Spencer and Breckinridge Counties.

Officials say the numbers are expected to increase.

The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone from six-months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

Officials say flu symptoms include high fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, runny or stuff nose, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The CDC says about 80,000 flu-related deaths occurred during the 2017-2018 season.

To check out the latest flu numbers, visit CDC.gov

