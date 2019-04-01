(WHAS11) -- The Department of Public Health, within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is reporting flu activity is currently “widespread” in Kentucky.

Widespread is the highest level of flu activity and is the first time it has reached this level during this flu season.

The Department of Public Health is urging individuals to get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already. They urge people to also cover their mouth when they cough and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, as well as washing hands with soap and water.

The number of flu cases to date this season (1,457) is comparable to the number of cases at the same time last season (1,411). The Louisville Metro is one of the hardest hit areas in Kentucky, which has confirmed more than 550 cases recently.

Four adult deaths and one pediatric death have now been linked to the flu in Kentucky this flu season.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends flu vaccine for all individuals six months of age and older. People who are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine because they may be at higher risk for complications or negative consequences include:

Children age six months through 59 months;

Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season; • Persons 50 years of age or older;

Persons with extreme obesity (Body Mass Index of 40 or greater);

Persons aged six months and older with chronic health problems;

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

Household contacts (including children) and caregivers of children aged ≤59 months (i.e., aged <five years, particularly contacts of children aged <six months) and adults aged ≥50 years;

Household contacts and caregivers or people who live with a person at high-risk for complications from the flu; and

Health care workers, including physicians, nurses, and other workers in inpatient and outpatient-care settings, medical emergency-response workers (e.g., paramedics and emergency medical technicians), employees of nursing home and long-term care facilities who have contact with patients or residents, and students in these professions who will have contact with patients.

Indiana's most recent flu report was released on Jan. 4 and they said the flu distribution is widespread. They have had three flu-related deaths this season.